Ahead of ministerial meeting, OPEC oil output plunges as Nigeria, Iraq slash exports —Survey

A survey by Reuters on Monday, April 1, 2024 has shown a plunge in oil output by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in March following reduced crude oil exports by Nigeria and Iraq.Read more

This development is coming ahead of OPEC+ ministers meeting on Wednesday April 4, 2024 to review impact of production cuts and decide on whether to carry out further cuts or increase production.

According to the survey, OPEC pumped 26.42 million barrels per day last month, down by 50,000 bpd from February based on shipping data and information from industry sources, found.

Several members of OPEC+, which includes OPEC, Russia and other allies, made new cuts in January to counter economic weakness and increased supply outside the group.

Producers agreed last month to keep them in place until the end of June.

The biggest output reductions in March came from Iraq and Nigeria, the survey found.

Iraq last month promised to lower exports to make up for pumping above its OPEC target, a pledge that would cut shipments by 130,000 bpd from February.

READ ALSO:OPEC asks Nigeria to ramp oil production or miss $14tr investment opportunity

The 50,000-bpd cut in March, according to the survey, leaves more to do in later months to meet the pledge.

Nigerian production also declined, with exports falling more sharply according to some ship trackers as the Dangote refinery took in more cargoes.

OPEC fell about 190,000 bpd short of its targeted cuts in March, largely because of Iraq, Nigeria and Gabon pumping more than they had aimed for, the survey found.

Gulf producers Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates each kept output close to their voluntary targets, the survey found, as did Algeria.

Output in Iran, exempt from quotas, edged lower, the survey found. Iran is still pumping near a five-year high reached in November after posting one of OPEC’s biggest output increases in 2023 despite United States sanctions still in place.

There was no significant rise in output from any OPEC country last month, according to the survey. Libya, also exempt from quotas, pumped an extra 20,000 bpd as the country’s output returned to normal after disruption in February.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, LSEG flows data, information from companies that track flows – such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler – and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now