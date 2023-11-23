OPEC+ postpones policy meeting to November 30

The ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries alliance (OPEC+) has been postponed to November 30, 2023, from its earlier dates of November 25 and 26, 2023.

OPEC is a 13-member organisation enabling the cooperation of leading oil-producing countries to influence the global oil market and maximise profit collectively.

The Vienna-based agency of the petroleum-exporting countries took to its website on Wednesday to make the announcement of the postponement.

“The 187th Meeting of the OPEC Conference, the 51st Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), and the 36th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM), originally planned for 25 and 26 November 2023, have been rescheduled to Thursday, November 30, 2023,” the statement reads.

