Airtel Africa announces change of CEO as Ogunsanya retires. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Airtel Africa announces CEO Transition as Segun Ogunsanya Retires

Airtel Africa plc, a telecommunications and mobile money enterprise, has formally disclosed the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer, Segun Ogunsanya, effective July 1, 2024.

The company has named Mr. Sunil Taldar as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective the same date.

Joining Airtel Africa in October 2023 as Director – Transformation, Mr. Taldar will collaborate with Mr. Ogunsanya during the transition.

Having steered the company since 2021, Mr. Ogunsanya contributed to its success, notably leading Nigeria Operations for nine years before assuming the Group CEO role.

The Board, in a statement, conveyed appreciation for Mr. Ogunsanya’s leadership and welcomed Mr. Taldar.

Trivia: A UPS keeps a computer running during what event?

A. DDOS attack

B. Virus infection

C. Network intrusion

D. Power outage

Find answer below

2. Frontdesk cuts workforce amid funding challenges

Frontdesk, a US-based startup overseeing over 1,000 furnished apartments, has let go of its entire 200-person team following unsuccessful attempts to secure additional capital.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that, the comprehensive layoffs, spanning full-time, part-time employees, and contractors, unfolded in a Google Meet call, during which CEO Jesse DePinto disclosed the company’s intention to file for state receivership as an alternative to bankruptcy.

Established in 2017, Frontdesk had garnered approximately $26 million in funding from investors, including JetBlue Ventures, Veritas Investments, and Sand Hill Angels, as reported by Crunchbase.

The startup’s operational approach involves leasing apartments at market rates and furnishing them for short-term rentals across more than 30 markets.

Frontdesk encountered challenges attributed to upfront costs, capital expenditures, and fluctuations in demand and rates. Similar struggles have been observed in other players in the field, such as Stay Alfred, Domio, Lyric, Zeus Living, The Guild, and WanderJaunt.

3. Samsung to unveil Galaxy S24 in January

The Korean tech maker, Samsung, is gearing up to introduce its flagship, the Galaxy S24 smartphones, with new AI features.

According to the statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, January 3, 2023, the grand revelation is set to take place on January 17 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, with a live broadcast on Samsung’s social media platforms and YouTube.

Despite the absence of explicit mentions of the Galaxy S24 series in press invitations, Samsung has whet the appetite of their audiences with the promise of revealing a collection of premium smartphones designed to deliver ‘the most intelligent mobile experience yet.’

Anticipated to offer four distinct models featuring varying screen sizes, the upcoming series is expected to mark a significant milestone as Samsung incorporates AI capabilities, leveraging its recently unveiled generative AI model, Gauss.

In a departure from its typical February release schedule for the Galaxy S series, Samsung’s early introduction of the Galaxy S24 raises eyebrows, potentially signaling a strategic move to address challenges posed by plateauing sales.

Trivia Answer: Power Outage

UPS Stands for “Uninterruptible Power Supply.” A UPS is a device that combines a surge protector and a high-capacity rechargeable battery. One can provide power to computers, broadband modems, Wi-Fi routers, and other devices during unexpected power outages.

A typical UPS can power a desktop computer and monitor for up to 15 minutes (providing enough time to save files and safely shut down) or a modem and Wi-Fi router for several hours (to provide a wireless Internet connection). It can also provide temporary emergency power for other devices, including medical equipment like CPAP machines.

