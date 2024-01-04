Cameroon’s Koree secures $200k Pre-Seed funding. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Cameroon’s Koree secures $200k Pre-Seed funding

Cameroonian fintech firm, Koree, has announced securing a $200,000 pre-seed funding round with backing from diverse investors.

According to the startup, the investment saw the participation of investors including Tunde Akinnuwa, co-founder at Duplo, Cameroon Angels Network, Catalytic Africa, Digital Africa, and various private investors.

The founder, Magalie Gauze-Sanga, in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday 4, 2023, reveals that the funds are designated for broadening the merchant network, expanding the user base, and ultimately achieving product-market fit.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the fintech addresses the challenge of spare change in cash-based economies through its card and digital wallet system, enabling merchants to return customers’ spare change.

With a team spanning Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Togo, Nigeria, and Senegal, Gauze-Sanga underscores the significance of a physical office in Douala, Cameroon, to foster team bonding and the development of a robust work culture.

2. Intel partners DigitalBridge to unveil Articul8

Chip maker, Intel, has announced partnering with global investment firm, DigitalBridge, to jointly introduced Articul8, a dedicated generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) enterprise.

This was contained in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday, January 3, 2024.

According to the statement, DigitalBridge Ventures led the investment in Articul8, and was supported by prominent investors such as Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures, and Zain Group.

Operating on Intel’s Xeon Scalable processors and Intel’s Gaudi accelerators, the platform aims to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

A preliminary analysis of the deal by Ripples Nigeria reveals that Intel and DigitalBridge are aligned to explore market opportunities and collaborate in promoting GenAI adoption among customers.

3. SpaceX opens testing phase with launch of Direct-to-Cell Starlink satellites

SpaceX has deployed its inaugural set of Starlink satellites designed for direct cell phone connectivity, paving the way for planned testing later this year.

In collaboration with T-Mobile and holding regulatory approval from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, SpaceX aims to assess the capabilities of these satellites over a 180-day period.

The initial launch included six satellites equipped for direct phone connection alongside 15 others aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

Elon Musk envisions these satellites as “cell phone towers in space,” with testing involving 840 satellites providing 4G connectivity to approximately 2,000 unmodified smartphones.

While Musk foresees global mobile connectivity, he acknowledges limitations compared to existing terrestrial networks.

The service plans to introduce texting this year, followed by voice and data services in 2025, pending regulatory approval for commercial deployment.

The race among companies vying for a share of the direct-to-cell market is becoming relatively pronounced with stiff competition towards the end of 2023.

Trivia Answer: Fiber optic

FiOS Stands for “Fiber Optic Service.” Fios is a telecommunications network owned by Verizon that uses fiber optic cables to transfer data.

It is considered a “Fiber to the Premises,” or FTTP service, since it brings fiber optic data transmission to residential homes as well as businesses. Fios supports data transfer rates of 940 Mbps downstream and 880 Mbps upstream.

