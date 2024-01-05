OpenAI to launch GPT app store. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. OpenAI to launch GPT App Store

U.S. artificial intelligence research organization, OpenAI, is looking to launch a dedicated store for GPTs.

According to the company, the app gallery will accommodate bespoke applications leveraging its text-generating AI models, including the upcoming GPT-4.

The development was initially announced during OpenAI’s inaugural developer conference, DevDay, last year.

The delay in the launch was linked to the leadership reshuffling that transpired in November, shortly after the initial announcement.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that developers intending to feature their GPTs in the store must adhere to OpenAI’s updated usage policies and GPT brand guidelines for compliance.

It remains uncertain, however, whether the GPT Store will introduce a revenue-sharing scheme upon its launch.

Trivia: An SSID identifies what type of device?

A. Smartphone

B. External storage device

C. Wi-Fi router

D. Printer

Find answer below

2. Rwanda’s Ampersand closes $19.5M funding

Ampersand, the electric transport energy firm based in Rwanda, has closed $19.5 million in funding, with a substantial $7.5 million obtained as new debt from the Africa Go Green Fund (AGG), managed by Cygnum Capital.

The raised funds are earmarked for enhancing the production of electric motorcycle batteries, expanding the existing battery swap station infrastructure, and accelerating research and development.

Founded in 2016, Ampersand is dedicated to the development and financing of electric motorcycles.

Ampersand plans to utilize the equity funds to expedite product development, while both debt and equity funds will contribute to the expansion of Ampersand’s battery swap network.

Since its commercial launch in May 2019, Ampersand’s fleet has grown to encompass over 1,000 units, with projections indicating that the fleet will exceed 10,000 units by the end of 2024.

The startup seeks to serve one million vehicles daily by 2030 by advancing the development of a green economy and foster the creation of environmentally friendly jobs.

Trivia Answer: Wi-Fi router | SSID

SSID Stands for “Service Set Identifier.” It is a name assigned to a Wi-Fi network. A network’s SSID is a case-sensitive string up to 32 characters long, containing letters, numbers, spaces, and other special characters. Wi-Fi access points publicly broadcast their SSIDs to nearby devices to advertise an available connection. If multiple Wi-Fi networks are available in one place, unique SSIDs help someone select the correct network.

