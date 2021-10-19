Akwa Ibom APC threatens to sanction members over parallel congresses

The immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Ita Udosen, has warned those circulating forged names from Saturday’s parallel congresses to desist or be prepared to face the law.

This came after three parallel congresses were held at various locations in the state by supporters of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Senator Ita Enang, and the APC National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe.

The faction loyal to Akpabio held its congress at the Kara Event Centre situated along the Goodluck Jonathan Boulevard, Uyo, while Akpanudoedehe’s faction held theirs at the Sheergrace Events Centre, also in Uyo.

But in a statement titled ‘Results of APC State Congress elections,’ Udosen said, “Members who attempt to circulate forged lists of party organs and those found impersonating to confuse the public, will find it hot in the hands of security agents this time.

“In line with the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress, I wish to bring to the notice of all APC members and the general public the official results of the state congress Elections conducted through open secret balloting on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Sheergrace Arena, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as announced by the seven-man State Congress Committee from Abuja who conducted the exercise.

“The attendance cuts across all the major shades of opinion in our party and there was no one left in doubt as regards the authenticity of the Congress which was very peaceful.”

He announced Augustine Ekanem as the duly elected state APC chairman, while Nkereuwem Enyongekere emerged as Secretary.

