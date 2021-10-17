International
Al-Shabab commander surrenders to Somali army
A commander of the Al-Shabab, a terror group that had waged decades of guerilla war in Somalia on Sunday surrendered to the country’s army.
A senior officer with the Somalia National Army (SNA), Mohamed Nur, told journalists that Mohamed Kulow Ali who was in charge of the group’s operations in the southern region surrendered to troops in the country’s South-West town of Wajid.
According to him, the Al-Shabab commander was armed with an AK-47 rifle and ammunition when he surrendered to troops.
He said: “We are now displaying to the media al-Shabab commander who was popular in areas under South-West State here in Wajid town.
READ ALSO: 15 army recruits killed in Somali’s suicide blast
“He was armed with AK-47 rifle and ammunition after he made successful contact with the army about his plan to surrender.”
He added that the army would welcome any terrorist who is willing to surrender in line with the government’s amnesty offer.
There was no immediate comment from the terror group which has been fighting to overthrow the internationally recognized government in the impoverished Horn of Africa nation.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...