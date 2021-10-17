Al-Shabab commander surrenders to Somali army

A commander of the Al-Shabab, a terror group that had waged decades of guerilla war in Somalia on Sunday surrendered to the country’s army.

A senior officer with the Somalia National Army (SNA), Mohamed Nur, told journalists that Mohamed Kulow Ali who was in charge of the group’s operations in the southern region surrendered to troops in the country’s South-West town of Wajid.

According to him, the Al-Shabab commander was armed with an AK-47 rifle and ammunition when he surrendered to troops.

He said: “We are now displaying to the media al-Shabab commander who was popular in areas under South-West State here in Wajid town.

“He was armed with AK-47 rifle and ammunition after he made successful contact with the army about his plan to surrender.”

He added that the army would welcome any terrorist who is willing to surrender in line with the government’s amnesty offer.

There was no immediate comment from the terror group which has been fighting to overthrow the internationally recognized government in the impoverished Horn of Africa nation.

