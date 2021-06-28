International
Somalia executes 18 al-Shabab militants
Eighteen members of the al-Shabab militia have been executed in Somalia after they were sentenced to death for carrying out a series of suicide bombings, including the killing of soldiers.
The convicts were executed on Sunday in Galkayo town of Mudug, the Puntland State of Somalia, after being sentenced to death earlier by the court.
Chairperson of Puntland state court, Mohamud Abdi Mohamed, who approved the death sentence, said the court proceedings followed through different stages before the execution.
Read also: LongRead: Nigeria – Road to Somalia
“Puntland State Court of Armed Forces executed 18 al-Shabab militants this morning. These convicts were all behind the killings of many of our important people here. The court took the right action against them,” Mohamed said.
Al-Shabab militants termed the execution as a massacre of innocent civilians by the Puntland State.
The militant group has carried out a series of assassinations and bombings in Galkayo and other parts of the Mudug region, and Puntland officials have vowed to bring to justice any member of the terrorist group or those who engage in terrorist activities.
By Isaac Dachen…
