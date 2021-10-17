No end in sight to La Palmas volcanic eruption -Canary Islands President

The President of the Canary Islands, Angel Víctor Torres, on Sunday, warned that there was no immediate end to the volcanic eruption which led to the disruption of economic activities on the Spanish isle of La Palma since it began about a month ago.

The Spanish National Geographical Institute stated that there were 42 seismic movements on the island on Sunday, the largest of which measured 4.3.

“There are no signs that an end of the eruption is imminent even though this is the greatest desire of everyone,” President Torres said at a Socialist party conference in Valencia, citing the view of scientists.

Streams of lava have laid waste to more than 742 hectares (1833 acres) of land and destroyed almost 2,000 buildings on La Palma since the volcano started erupting on Sept. 19.

About 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on the island, which has about 83,000 inhabitants and forms part of the Canary Islands archipelago off northwestern Africa.

