International
Armed gang members abduct 17 missionaries, 3 children in Haiti
Armed gang members have kidnapped seventeen American missionaries, including at least three children, on Saturday in Haiti, according to a report by the Washington Times.
This was contained in an audio message broadcasted by the Christian Aid Ministries on Sunday, which stated, “This is a special prayer alert. Pray that the gang members would come to repentance.”
The missionaries reportedly were kidnapped while traveling by car north of Port-au-Prince, the nation’s capital, after visiting orphanages in the area.
“It’s unclear if the kidnappers have made any demands or have communicated with the American government or other U.S.-based organizations.
“State Department officials said they are aware of the reports but offered little detail,” the report revealed.
READ ALSO: Police arrests senior security chief over Haiti President’s assassination
Haiti has seen a dramatic rise in kidnappings this year. More than 320 kidnapping victims have been officially reported to the country’s National Police this year, greatly exceeding the total for all of last year.
Estimates by outside organizations, however, put the actual number much higher.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...