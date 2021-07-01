Almona emerges new LCCI director-general

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of Chinyere Almona as new director-general.

Almona assumed office on July 1.

She succeeded Muda Yusuf, who retired from the service after the expiration of his tenure.

Yusuf served the Chamber for 24 years with the last 13 years as the director-general.

The LCCI President, Toki Mabogunje, described the former director-general as a respected public commentator who initiated numerous policy reforms and engagement sessions on the business environment, investment climate issues, and the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

She said: “He (Yusuf) will be missed by staff, members, partners of the Chamber, and a host of other people for his sound economic and analytical prowess, which has contributed immensely to the effectiveness of public policy advocacy and the development of the Nigerian economy.

“We believe that, though he has retired from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he is definitely not tired of contributing his quota to the prosperity of Nigeria, as the economic powerhouse of the African continent.”

Almona holds a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Business School Netherlands and a specialist MBA in Corporate Social Responsibility from Nottingham University Business School, the United Kingdom.

She has 30 thirty years of diversified work experience. In her previous position, she led the Africa Corporate Governance Program of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which provided a wide range of corporate governance reforms across 13 African countries.

Before joining the IFC, she was a Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers, leading the Corporate Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) Practice which she established.

The new LCCI director-general is a certified leadership coach with the Certified Coaches Federation, Canada.

She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants, and an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Directors (Ghana).

Almona is an author, international speaker, and accredited IFC trainer. She is also a member of the editorial team at Emerald – Corporate Governance – The International Journal of Business in Society

Mabogunje said the appointment of Almona is an added value to the well-established profile of the Chamber, noting that she is an ardent reader and enjoys supporting community development initiatives.

“It is our sincere hope that the appointment of Almona as DG will further transform and reposition the Chamber, in this season of the new normal, and enable it to maintain its position as a leading voice of the organized private sector in its public policy advocacy and trade promotion mandate to meet the new demands of the future,” she added.

