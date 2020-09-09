Anambra elders name Ezeife, 12 others in panel to resolve Obiano, Ngige, Arthur Eze’s rift

Anambra State Elders and Stakeholders’ Forum has named a former governor, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and 12 others as members of a 13-man peace committee to intervene in the rift between oil magnate, Arthur Eze and Governor Willie Obiano.

Ezeife, a former governor of the state and the other prominent members of the committee were asked to also intervene in the rift between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, and Eze.

The 13-man panel, the forum said, was equally mandated to look into the crisis between the governor and 13 suspended traditional rulers in the state.

The development was the outcome of the meeting of the elders and stakeholders forum held on Tuesday, September 8, at Nimo, in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

After the meeting, the national president of the forum and former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Anthony Iguh, told reporters that the stakeholders could not afford to continue to keep quiet in the midst of the rifts, which he described as distractions.

Aside Ezeife, other members of the committee include the retired Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice G. U. Ononiba, the chairman of the panel; a former Vice-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Professor Pita Ejiofor, secretary; Justice Paul Obidigwe and Professor P. N. C. Umeadi.

The panel has the mandate to identify the immediate and remote causes of the disputes and submit a report within 30 days.

Obiano recently suspended 13 traditional rulers in the state for traveling with Eze to Abuja to visit President Muhammadu Buhari without his permission.

The matter later saw Ngige and Eze engage themselves in a verbal fight.

