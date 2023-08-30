News
Angolan president, Lourenço invites Tinubu to African leaders’ bilateral meeting
The Angolan President, João Lourenço, has invited President Bola Tinubu to the regular bilateral and multilateral consultations of African leaders slated for November in the Southern African country.
The Angolan leader sent the invitation through the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, who arrived in the country on Tuesday.
Antonio also met with his Nigerian counterpart, Yusuf Tuggar, after he delivered his country president’s message to Tinubu.
The message was made available to journalists by the Institutional Communication and Press Services of the Embassy of Angola in Nigeria on Wednesday.
The meeting is aimed at tackling common challenges across the continent.
It read: “President Lourenço is inviting his Nigerian counterpart, Bola Tinubu, to participate in the III Edition of the Pan-African Forum for the Culture of Peace and Non-Violence-Luanda Biennial, taking place from November 22 to 24.
“Adopted in 2015 at the 24th Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), the Biennial of Luanda will take place under the theme: ‘Education, culture of peace and African citizenship, as tools for the sustainable development of the continent.
“It intends to contribute to the implementation of the “Action Plan for a Culture of Peace in Africa, a joint collaboration between the Government of Angola and UNESCO.”
