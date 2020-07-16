APC names Gov Bello chairman Ondo gov’ship primary election committee

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday named Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello as chairman of its Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Committee.

The Deputy National Secretary of the APC, Yekini Nabena disclosed this in a statement titled: “Governor Yahaya Bello Heads Ondo State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee.”

The statement read in part: “Ahead of the All Progressives Congress Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20, 2020, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has constituted Primary Election and Appeal Committees.

Read also: Gov Yahaya Bello consolidates as Appeal Court dismisses suits filed by APP, DPP

“The Governor of Kogi State, H.E. Yahaya Bello will chair the Primary Election Committee while Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee.”

Other members of the committee are Olorogun O’tega Emerhor (Secretary), Alwan Hassan, Chief Samuel Sambo, Hajiya Binta Salihu, Mr. Emma Andy, Dr. Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu and Mrs. Margret Ngozi Igwe.

The APC statement also named members of the Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee, with Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe as Chairman.

Other members are Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara, Mr. Festus Fientes, Mr. Okon Owoefiak, Mr. ABBA Isah, Alh. Umar Duhu, Hon. Sani El-katuzu, Mrs. Osuere Eunice and Emeka Agaba.

According to Nabena, the two committees will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni at the APC National Secretariat by 3pm on Friday 17th July, 2020.

Join the conversation

Opinions