Atiku expresses doubt about APC’s survival beyond 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, expressed doubt about the survival of the All Progressives Congress (APC) beyond the 2023 general elections.

Atiku, who spoke at the inauguration of the National Youth Campaign Council led by the Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in Abuja, described the APC as an alliance.

The former Vice President insisted that PDP was the only political party in Nigeria.

He urged members of the council to work for the party’s victory at state and local government levels by mobilising the youths and giving them hope from the misgivings of the APC in the last seven years.

Atiku said: “To be honest, PDP is the only political party in the country. APC is not a political party, it is an alliance between the CPC and Tinubu’s party (Action Congress of Nigeria), and we have seen how alliances in this country have disappeared overnight. I don’t think APC would survive after this election, we are going to vote them out come 2023.

“This democracy we have in Nigeria, some of us fought for it with all our lives. Many sacrificed their lives for the freedom of speech, movement, and freedom of everything we enjoy today.”

