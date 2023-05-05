News
Ayade imposes curfew on Cross River communities over violence
The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has imposed a curfew on two communities in the state.
The decision followed Thursday’s violent clash between the two affected communities – Ovonum and Ofatura – in the Obubra local government area of the state.
However, the cause of the conflict has not been ascertained.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Christian Ita, who announced this in a statement in Calabar, said the curfew took immediate effect.
He said the governor also directed security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew in the communities.
The statement read: “Following the ongoing communal clashes between Ovonum and Ofatura communities in Obubra Local Government Area, the state Governor, His Excellency, Prof. Ben Ayade has imposed a 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m. curfew on both communities with immediate effect.
“The governor decries the destruction of lives and property in the renewed clashes and vows that government will bring to book all those behind the clashes.”
