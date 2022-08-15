Business
Bank customers exchange over N200tn in six months using bank electronic channels
The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement Systems (NIBSS) has revealed that business transactions worth N204.5 trillion were performed electronically in Nigeria between January and July this year.
This represents a 40% increase when compared with N145.8 trillion recorded in the same period last year.
NIBSS noted this in its recent data published on its website and obtained by Ripples NIgeria on Monday.
The electronic channels used are internet banking, bank branch, Kiosks, mobile apps, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), POS and, ATM.
Read also: CBN announces new USSD charge for bank customers
According to the data N26.6 trillion worth of transactions was executed in January, and N27.2 trillion in February.
In March, Nigerians performed N31.8 trillion transactions, and N29.2 trillion in April.
In May, the value of e-payment transactions stood at N29.6 trillion.
In June and July there was N31.7 trillion and N29.3 trillion transactions respectively.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...