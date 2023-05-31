Metro
Bauchi Sharia court orders arrest of Islamic cleric
The Bauchi Upper Sharia court on Wednesday issued a warrant of arrest against an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Idris Abdulaziz Dutsen Tanshi, for shunning proceedings.
The cleric was arrested by police and arraigned at the Bauchi Chief Magistrate Court for allegedly inciting public unrest through his preaching during the last Ramadan fast.
The case was later to the Sharia court following advice by the state’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).
At Wednesday’s proceeding, the trial judge, Malam Hussaini Turaki, expressed displeasure over the cleric’s failure to appear in court to defend himself on the charges.
He, thereafter, granted the request of the prosecution and issued the warrant of arrest against Abdulaziz.
He directed security agents to produce the defendant in court at the next adjourned date.
The defence counsel, Sadik Abubakar Ilelah, had earlier told the court that his client would not attend the proceeding because of ill health.
He added that the defendant suddenly fell sick on Tuesday night.
