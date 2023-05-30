EFCC arrests 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 17 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He listed the suspects as Okechukwu Onah, Ezuma Nnaemezie, Onodugo Oji, Ojioche Nzesinachi, Okii Emmanuel, Ojioche Collins, Usulor Reuben, Thadeus Jude, Okoloeze Emmanuel, Ani Chinaza, Ani Daniel, and Amos Ozoemena

Others are Ani Nnamdi, Thomas Ekene, Ani Charles, Ezike Chinecherem and Nwose Peter.

“Items recovered from them include two exotic cars, 26 mobile phones, and four personal computers.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” the spokesman added.

