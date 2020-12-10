Brazil’s richest man, Joseph Safra, is dead.
He died on Thursday at the age of 82, his company, Safra Group, said in a statement.
With a fortune estimated at $23.3 by Forbes magazine, the banker was ranked as the 64th richest person in the world.
The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) also confirmed the billionaire’s death in a statement.
“It is with great regret that we received notice of the loss of Joseph Safra,” the statement read.
READ ALSO: Brazil halts clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine over volunteer’s death
Febraban called him an emblematic figure in the country’s banking sector.
“Safra, who was descended from bankers, had a strategic view of the country, and set an example as an entrepreneur and philanthropist,” it said.
Born in Lebanon, Safra moved to Brazil in the 1960s and alongside his brother, Moise, built a banking and investment empire.
- Gbajabiamila meets development partners on debt cancellation for Nigeria, other African nations - December 10, 2020
- NSE: Bear run enters 4th day amid profit-taking in blue-chip stocks - December 10, 2020
- Brazil’s richest man, Safra dies at 82 - December 10, 2020