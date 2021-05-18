Buhari appoints labour leader, Issa Aremu as NILS director | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the frontline labour activist, Issa Aremu, as the Director of the National Institute for Labour Studies (NILS).

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aremu is a notable trade unionist who has risen through the ranks in the trade union hierarchy in Nigeria.

Shehu added that the President also approved the appointment of Mallam Abubakar Fikpo as the substantive Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

Fikpo has been occupying the position in an acting capacity.

“The appointments, which are for a period of four years, take effect from May 18, 2021,” the presidential aide added.

