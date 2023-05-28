Buhari appoints outgoing Reps member, Sharada, as head of almajiri commission

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sha’aban Sharada as the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education.

The president signed the bill establishing the almajiri commission and two other legislations on Sunday.

The other bills are the National Assembly Service Pensions Board (Establishment) and the Federal Road Safety Commission Training Institutions (Establishment).

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday night in Abuja.

Sharada was a personal assistant to the president before he became a member of the House of Representatives in 2019.

He is an outgoing member of the Green Chamber from Kano Municipal Federal Constituency.

The statement read: “Following his assent to the national commission for almajiri and out-of-school children education bill 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the outgoing member of the House of Representatives for Kano Municipal, Honourable (Dr.) Sha’aban Sharada, as executive secretary.”

