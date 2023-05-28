News
Buhari appoints outgoing Reps member, Sharada, as head of almajiri commission
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Sha’aban Sharada as the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education.
The president signed the bill establishing the almajiri commission and two other legislations on Sunday.
The other bills are the National Assembly Service Pensions Board (Establishment) and the Federal Road Safety Commission Training Institutions (Establishment).
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday night in Abuja.
READ ALSO: Buhari appoints Garzali Abubakar as head of agricultural development fund
Sharada was a personal assistant to the president before he became a member of the House of Representatives in 2019.
He is an outgoing member of the Green Chamber from Kano Municipal Federal Constituency.
The statement read: “Following his assent to the national commission for almajiri and out-of-school children education bill 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of the outgoing member of the House of Representatives for Kano Municipal, Honourable (Dr.) Sha’aban Sharada, as executive secretary.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...