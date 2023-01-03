Buhari approves deployment of technology to tackle insecurity in South-East

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment of advanced technology to tackle insecurity in Imo and other states in the South- East.

The state’s Governor, Hope Uzodinma, disclosed this to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The governor said he was in the State House to thank the president for the various supports given to the state and appeal to him to approve the deployment of technology to tackle the menace.

He stressed that with the president’s approval, advanced surveillance equipment would soon be delivered to the South-East in a bid to enhance the fight against insecurity in the region.

Uzodinma also thanked the president over the recent conversion of the Federal Medical Centre Owerri to a University Teaching Hospital for the Federal University of Technology, and Alvan Ikoku College of Education to a Federal College of Education.

The governor said: “I came here to thank President Buhari for the various supports he gave to us during our period of security challenges and the support he has also given to us in terms of the various approvals.

“Only two weeks ago, Igbos that came home from Lagos and outside the South-East enjoyed the benefit of the Second Niger Bridge, something that is worthy of commendation.

“I also appealed to him to support us with some technological deployments. We had planned to do an advanced kind of security control in the South-East and he had also given his approval to that.

”And in a moment from now, we’ll be getting some surveillance equipment and some modern technologies that would help us manage security so that we can fight crime with little or no collateral damage to the environment.”

