Uzodinma proposes 2023 budget of N447.4bn in Imo

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Tuesday presented the 2023 budget proposal of N447.4 billion to the state House of Assembly.

Uzodimma, who described the appropriation bill as a “Budget of wealth expansion,” said N150.4 billion was earmarked as recurrent expenditure and N373.5 billion for capital spending by the government for next year.

The 2023 budget proposal is N66.4 billion or 14.7 percent higher than the 2022 budget of N381 billion.

The governor said the objective of the budget was to satisfy the desires of the people by delivering sustainable dividend of democracy and expanding wealth in the state.

He added that the budget would put the well-being of the people at the centre of governance through massive reconstruction of dilapidated infrastructures in urban and rural areas of the state.

Uzodinma assured the Assembly of his commitment to the well-being of the people of Imo State.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Emeka Nduka, said the presentation of the budget provided an opportunity for a “retrospective look at past years with a view to improving on the future.”

He promised that the budget would be passed in good time to enable the governor to continue his “good work” in 2023.”

