Buhari asks Senate to confirm nominees into EFCC Board, two other agencies
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday asked the Senate to confirm the appointments of the Secretary and Board members of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
In a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, at the plenary, the President also asked the upper legislative chamber to confirm the appointments of Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Commissioners for the Upstream Regulatory Commission; and Chairman, Chief Executive and Executive Directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.
The President said the nomination of the individuals was in compliance with the provisions of the laws governing the establishments.
The letter read: “Nominees for the EFCC Board are – George Abang Ekpungu, Secretary of the Commission (Cross River); Lukman Muhammed, (Edo), Anumba Adaeze (Enugu), Alhaji Kola Raheem Adesina (Kwara), and Alhaji Yahaya Muhammad (Yobe).
“For the upstream Regulatory Commission, Isa Ibrahim Modibbo is nominated as Chairman; Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive; Hassan Gambo, Executive Commissioner, Finance and Accounts; and Ms. Rose C. Ndong, Executive Commissioner, Exploration and Acreage Management.
“The Chairman nominee for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority is Idaere Ogan; Engr. Sarki Auwalu, Chief Executive; Abiodun Adeniji, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts; and Ogbugo Ukoha, Executive Director, Distributions Systems, Storage and Retail Infrastructure.”
