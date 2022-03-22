News
Buhari commissions new airport terminal in Lagos
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned a new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
The new terminal which includes four-storey Main Terminal Building, three-storey Finger Building, two-storey Cargo Terminal Building, 82,925 square kilometres apron and external ancillary works is expected to handle at least 20 million passengers a year.
It also has 60 sets of check-in counters and six boarding bridges.
In his address at the event, the President described the terminal as a world-class facility and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the development of similar infrastructure across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.
He said: “It is with great pleasure that I am here today to perform the official commissioning of the newly constructed terminal building at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.
READ ALSO: Buhari, Sanwo-Olu predict boom in agric sector, job opportunities from Dangote Fertilizer Plant
“This event is an eloquent testimony to the strong commitment of our administration to the development of world class infrastructure across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.
“Our continuous investment in the building of long-lasting infrastructure in the aviation sector, road and rail transportation, agriculture, telecommunications and other critical sectors is yielding massive results and the people of Nigeria are now increasingly attesting to the benefitting from the associated dividends.
“Starting from the year 2015 when we commenced our first tenure in office as government, we have been deliberate and consistent in identifying and investing in critical projects that will improve the standards of living of our people as well as contribute immensely to our growth and development as a nation.”
By Abdulkabeer Ambali
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...