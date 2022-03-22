Buhari commissions new airport terminal in Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commissioned a new terminal at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The new terminal which includes four-storey Main Terminal Building, three-storey Finger Building, two-storey Cargo Terminal Building, 82,925 square kilometres apron and external ancillary works is expected to handle at least 20 million passengers a year.

It also has 60 sets of check-in counters and six boarding bridges.

In his address at the event, the President described the terminal as a world-class facility and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the development of similar infrastructure across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

He said: “It is with great pleasure that I am here today to perform the official commissioning of the newly constructed terminal building at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“This event is an eloquent testimony to the strong commitment of our administration to the development of world class infrastructure across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“Our continuous investment in the building of long-lasting infrastructure in the aviation sector, road and rail transportation, agriculture, telecommunications and other critical sectors is yielding massive results and the people of Nigeria are now increasingly attesting to the benefitting from the associated dividends.

“Starting from the year 2015 when we commenced our first tenure in office as government, we have been deliberate and consistent in identifying and investing in critical projects that will improve the standards of living of our people as well as contribute immensely to our growth and development as a nation.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

