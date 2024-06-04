Canada commits $5.3bn to support developing countries’ climate change mitigation efforts

Canada is taking significant strides to support global climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts, committing $5.3 billion over the next five years to aid developing countries’ efforts in that direction.

This announcement was made by Catherine Stewart, Canada’s Climate Change Ambassador, during the 10th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue (BETD).

Stewart highlighted the critical importance of this financial commitment, emphasizing Canada’s role in assisting vulnerable nations to combat and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

“This $5.3 billion pledge is a testament to Canada’s dedication to global climate action and our responsibility to support developing countries in their climate resilience initiatives,” she stated.

In addition to the financial commitment, Stewart spoke about a new agreement between the Canadian government and Indigenous communities. This groundbreaking agreement aims to establish common ground for the extraction of critical green energy minerals necessary for development and reducing carbon emissions.



“Our collaboration with Indigenous communities ensures that the extraction of these vital minerals is conducted sustainably and respectfully, aligning with our broader climate goals and commitments to reconciliation,” Stewart noted.

She said Canada’s proactive stance underscores its comprehensive approach to climate change, which includes both domestic and international efforts. By supporting developing nations financially and fostering sustainable practices at home, Canada aims to contribute significantly to the global fight against climate change while promoting economic and environmental sustainability.

Stewart said the substantial financial pledge, along with the new agreement with Indigenous communities, highlights Canada’s commitment to a collaborative and inclusive approach in addressing the urgent challenges posed by climate change.

