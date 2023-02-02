Capital Hotels renames Sheraton Abuja after management faceoff

Capital Hotels Plc has renamed the Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

Capital Hotels Plc shut down the leisure outfit in October 2022 over a disagreement with its facility manager, Marriott International.

The disagreement between the two firms started after 22 Hospitality Limited acquired a majority stake in the hotel.

Also, the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPD) and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Fire Services discovered some breaches in Sheraton Hotel and brought them to the attention of the company.

However, after the company failed to address the breaches, the Federal Government threatened to shut down Sheraton Abuja Hotel, a development that led to its closure last October.

At the time, the area vice president, Sub-Saharan Africa for Marriott, Richard Collins, criticised Capital Hotel for shutting down the facility.

In a statement released issued on Thursday by Capital Hotels Secretary, Alex Ugwuanyi, the company said the hotel has been reopened and renamed Abuja Continental Hotel.

The statement read: “Capital Hotels Plc hereby informs its Shareholders and other Stakeholders that the name of its Hotel located at Abuja has been changed from “Sheraton Abuja Hotel” to “Abuja Continental Hotel.

“The Hotel has also been reopened for operations while renovations are ongoing to bring the Hotel to the standard befitting its status as a Five Star Hotel.”

