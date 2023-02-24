CBN appoints Abdulmumin as new spokesman

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed Dr. Isa Abdulmumin as its acting Director of the Corporate Communications Department.

Abdulmumin, who previously served as a deputy director, takes over from Osita Nwanisobi, who has retired from the apex bank after serving as the Director of Corporate Communications for two years.

Nwanisobi took over as the CBN’s spokesman in September 2021.

Abdulmumin’s appointment comes at a time when the CBN is facing several challenges, including currency fluctuations and inflation.

As the new acting Director of Corporate Communications, he will lead the apex bank’s communication efforts, including its public relations and stakeholder management initiatives.



