CBN debunk claims, says Nigeria has capacity to print new naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria had debunked media reports that the Nigeria Security Printing and Minting Company lacks the capacity to print new naira notes.

The bank in a statement signed on Saturday, February 11, 2023 by its Director of Communications, Osita Nwanisiobi stated that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele was misquoted in the said reports.

The bank also denied reports that it wants to close some deposit money banks in Nigeria over their inability to dispense new naira notes amid a cash crunch in the country.

The statement said: “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a misleading report misquoting the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, as attributing the current challenge in the distribution of the newly redesigned naira banknotes to a shortage of printing materials at the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company Plc.

“We wish to state categorically that at no time did the CBN Governor disclose this during his presentation to the National Council of State at its meeting on Friday, February 10, 2023.

“For the records, what Mr. Emefiele told the meeting was that the NSPMC was working on printing all denominations of the Naira to meet the transaction needs of Nigerians.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CBN remains committed to performing its monetary policy functions, as stipulated in the CBN Act, 2007, as amended. We also wish to restate that the NSPMC has the capacity and enough materials to produce the required indent of the Naira.

“The Bank, therefore, wishes to appeal to the public to disregard the said report and exercise more restraint, even as we work assiduously to increase the circulation of the new notes in the country.

“Similarly, there is a misleading voice note trending on social media alleging that the CBN planned to shut down some banks, particularly in a particular geopolitical region.”

