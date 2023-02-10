NGX: Market cap down by -0.05% as investors lose N17.7bn in five hours

The equity capitalization in the Nigerian capital market crashed by -0.05 percent at the close of trading on Friday.

This represented a N17.7billion dip in the market capitalization from N29.60 trillion to N29.59 trillion after five hours of trading today.

The All-Share Index dropped by 32.6 basis points to close at 54,327.3, down from 54,359.9 achieved by the bourse on Thursday.

Investors traded 175.66 million shares valued at N5.32 billion in 3,563 deals on Friday.

This fell short of the 255.37 million shares worth N3.14 billion, which exchanged hands in 3,339 deals the previous day.

Tripple Gee led the gainers’ list with a N0.12kobo rise in share price moving from N1.25kobo to N1.37kobo per share.

Conoil gained N2.90kobo to move from N29.15kobo to N32.05 per share.

Geregu‘s share value was up by N9.70kobo to end trading at N209.70kobo from N200 per share.

Read also:Stock market cap down by N36.57bn, as Fidelity Bank, others record losses

NPF Microfinance Bank’s shares traded upward by 1.12 percent to rise from N1.78kobo to N1.80kobo per share.

Caverton gained 1.04 percent to close at N0.97kobo, above its opening price of N0.96kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.13kobo to drop from N1.37kobo to N1.24kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance’s share price dropped by 9.09 percent to end trading at N0.30kobo from N0.33kobo per share.

TIP lost 8.33 percent to end trading with N0.44kobo from N0.48kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance’s share dropped from N0.68kobo to N0.63kobo per share after losing 7.35 percent during trading.

Cutix lost N0.16kobo to drop from N2.21kobo to N2.05 per share.

FBN Holding led the day’s trading with 30.22 million shares valued at N357.15 million.

Nigerian Breweries traded 28.13 million shares worth N1.12 billion.

GTCO sold 12.12 million shares worth N305.27 million.

Royal Exchange followed with 8.43 million shares valued at N6.02 million, while Access Corp traded 7.55 million shares valued at N68.80 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now