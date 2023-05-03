Court grants bail to Igbo community leader detained over IPOB threat in Lagos

The Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in the Sabo area of Yaba, on Wednesday granted bail to a leader of the Igbo community in the Ajao Estate area of the state, Fredrick Nwajagu.

The 67-year-old was arraigned by the police for allegedly threatening to bring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos over events that occurred during the last general elections in the state.

Nwajagu was arrested by police on April 1 after he appeared in a video threatening to invite members of the secessionist group to secure properties of Igbos living in the state.

The ruling followed a bail application filed by the defence counsel, Nkechi Agubuzor.

But the prosecution opposed the bail application and argued that the remand order still subsists pending the receipt of the Directorate of Public Prosecution’s advice.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Peter Nwaka granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1m with four sureties in like sum.

The sureties, according to Nwaka, must be residents of Lagos.

He also ordered that one of the sureties must own a property in Lagos and the documents deposited with the court.

