Court sacks Ghandi, former RCCG Pastor, as Soun of Ogbomoso

The Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso on Tuesday sacked the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, approved the appointment of the United States-based Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor as the new Soun on September 2.

He was installed to the throne on September 8.

The stool became vacant following the death of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III in December 2021.

Ghandi’s appointment generated backlash on social media with many wondering why an ordained Pastor would agree to take over a traditional stool.

The appointment was also challenged in court with the chairman of the screening committee for the Laoye ruling house in Ogbomoso, Abdulwahab Laoye, insisting that the family had not selected anybody to fill the vacant stool.

