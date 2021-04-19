Currency in circulation dwindles as inflation increases Nigeria's cost of living | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Currency in circulation dwindles as inflation increases Nigeria’s cost of living
Currency in circulation continues to drop amid rising inflation in Nigeria, as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recorded a decline between January and February.
January had ended with N2.83 trillion, dwindling below the N2.9 trillion recorded in December last year. The drop continued in February after currency in circulation declined to N2.78 trillion.
This means about N120 billion drop was reported in the record kept by the apex bank in the first two months of this year. The amount in circulation, however, increased in March.
According to the central bank, currency in circulation rose to N2.81 trillion at the end of first quarter 2021, rising by N29 billion. This amount is still largely distant from the N2.9 trillion reported at the end of December 2020.
Read also: Nigeria’s naira loses more value to the U.S dollar
The reduction in currency in circulation this year occured as inflation rate rises to 18.17 percent, the highest in 49 months. Nigerians are now spending more on food items as food inflation rises above 22 percent.
This is caused by twin shocks resulting from the central Bank forex ban list and the border closure, both of which took effect in 2015 and 2019 respectively. This economic policies have increased the cost of living within the country.
For instance, In July 2020, the CBN included maize in its forex ban list. Prior to the ban, a unit of egg was sold at N30, ten months after, a smaller size of one egg is sold at N50 to N60 in the market.
Hollandia Yoghurt sold for N500 in March, is now sold for N700 within two weeks. The hike in prices is witnessed across almost all farm produce and basic food items. The price hike means more money going out of holders or circulation.
The central bank recognises increase in circulation of currency by every money withdrawn by a commercial bank at one of the apex branches, and a decrease by every note deposited in any apex branch by deposit money banks.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Iheanacho fires Leicester into first FA Cup final since 1969
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored the decisive goal as Leicester City pipped Southampton to reach the FA Cup final....
UEFA frowns at 12 major clubs signing up to breakaway Super League
The European football governing body, UEFA has condemned plans by 12 major clubs on the continent that are signing up...
Juventus’ UCL hopes under threat after stunning defeat at Atalanta
Serie A champions, Juventus are on the verge of missing out of Champions League qualification after losing 1-0 to Atalanta...
Maja goal not enough for Fulham as Arsenal snatch late draw
Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja scored for Fulham in their Premier League clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on...
Messi stars as Barca beat Bilbao to win Copa del Rey
Lionel Messi scored twice for Barcelona as they defeated Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Copa del Rey...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...