 Customs confirms death of three people in clash with smugglers in Oyo | Ripples Nigeria
Customs confirms death of three people in clash with smugglers in Oyo

Published

21 mins ago

on

Customs blames rural communities for increased smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operation Unit, Zone A in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday confirmed the death of three persons during a clash between its officers and rice smugglers in the state.

At least four persons were hit by stray bullets fired by Customs officers who intercepted smuggled goods at Iseyin area of Oyo State on Thursday.

The spokesman for the FOU Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, confirmed the development to journalists in Ibadan.

Duniya said the officers who were on a routine patrol intercepted two Nissan Pathfinder SUV vehicles fully loaded with smuggled foreign parboiled rice at Iseyin.

According to him, the smugglers then mobilised themselves with the help of some thug at about 3:00 p.m. on Thursday and attacked a Customs patrol who were on lawful duty at Iseyin.

READ ALSO: a href=”https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/four-killed-in-customs-smugglers-gun-fight-in-oyo/”>Four killed in Customs, smugglers gun fight in Oyo

The spokesman said: “They attempted to abduct one of the officers that was brutally attacked and sustained deep cuts on his head and other parts of his body.

“The assailants had taken the injured officer with his rifle before his team members who acted in self- defence, shot at the suspected abductors leading to the death of three persons before he was rescued and taken for immediate medical attention.

“The officers were able to successfully evacuate the intercepted smuggled rice, while the injured officers are currently receiving treatment.”

Click to comment

