Dino Melaye reacts to Magu’s suspension (Video)

Senator Dino Melaye has released a new song on his Instagram account rejoicing over the suspension of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Magu, who is being probed by a Presidential Panel over alleged corruption, was on Tuesday suspended as the chairman of the EFCC.

Following the fate that befell Magu, Melaye, who represented Kogi West at the 8th Senate, took to his Instagram page to mock Magu and celebrate the development.

READ ALSO: I wrote Osinbajo in 2017 that Magu was re-looting recovered looted funds —Ozekhome

Melaye, who was a member of the 8th Senate that on two occasions refused to confirm Magu as the substantive chairman of the EFCC claimed he warned President Muhammadu Buhari about the now embattled EFCC boss.

Join the conversation

Opinions