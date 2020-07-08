I wrote Osinbajo in 2017 that Magu was re-looting recovered looted funds —Ozekhome

Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has revealed that he once wrote Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo in 2017, warning him that the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was re-looting recovered looted funds.

Ozekhome who revealed this in a statement on Tuesday, while reacting to the arrest and suspension of Magu said that at the time he wrote the letter, Osinbajo was acting President at the time.

His statement reads thus in part; “I wrote a public letter in 2017, to the then acting president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) at a time his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, was sick on a London hospital bed.

“I complained bitterly, with facts, figures and data, that recovered looted funds and property, were being re-looted by the Magu-led team, who were supposed to keep the gate of our commonwealth.”

Reacting further, Ozekhome said that Osinbajo did not reply his letter even after confronting Magu face-to-face on at least three occasions.

Recall that a memo was issued by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, in which Magu was accused of mishandling the recovered loot and selling seized assets to associates.

