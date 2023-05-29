Naira Watch
Dollar, pound, euro rates drop against naira, as Tinubu takes over from Buhari
Black market rates for Dollar, Pound and Euro depreciated on Monday, as Muhammadu Buhari handed over the presidential reins of power to Bola Tinubu.
The average price of the Dollar at the black market on Monday morning was placed at 758/$1. The cost of the United States currency dropped by N4.03.
This indicates the Naira gained against the United States Dollar in the early hours of today, appreciating by 0.52 per cent, having traded around the same period last week Friday at N762.03/$1.
Also, the Pound Sterling fell to the Naira in the parallel market, dropping by N6 or 0.6 per cent to N950.9kobo/£1, from N956.7 kobo.
READ ALSO: Tinubu promises house cleaning in Emefiele’s CBN
Similarly, the Euro decreased in value to N825.9 kobo/€1, as the worth of the Naira increased by 0.7 per cent, considering the Euro exchange rate was N831.4 kobo on Friday.
FMDQ Securities reported that the official market rate of the Dollar closed Friday’s trading at N464.51/$1, up from N463.67 kobo/$1 the day before.
Meanwhile, recall that Tinubu stated in his manifesto that he plans to strengthen the Naira when elected, projecting that the Dollar rate will trade at N300/$1 in the short term of his administration.
According to Tinubu, within four years, the Dollar rate will trade around N200/$1.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...