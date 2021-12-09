Edo govt closes down school over students’ attack on teachers and police

Government of Edo State has ordered indefinite closure of Idogbo Secondary School in Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state over attack on teachers and a police officer by students.

The students, according to reports, destroyed school properties and attacked teachers and one of the police officers brought in to maintain law and order as they were about to take their first term examinations.

Commissioner for Education in the state, Joan Osa-Oviawe who announced the school’s closure, said the state government would take serious action on the crisis in the school in order to serve as a deterrent.

Oviawe also said government will compel the parents of the students to pay some damages.

“We condemn, in strongest terms, what those students did. It is unacceptable. We have zero tolerance for destruction of government property,” said the commissioner in a statement

“The students and their parents are going to be held accountable for this. Somebody has to pay for the repairs and it will not just be the government.

“So, the school will be shut down and we will regroup and reorganise.

READ ALSO: Kidnapped Edo DPO rescued after seven days in captivity

“If you go to the school, what was destroyed will cost a minimum of N30 million, and that is a very conservative estimate.

“Government is not going to start putting money that would have been used for other schools or things. So, all the parents of the students in that school are going to be held responsible.

“We want to strengthen the curriculum and amenities in that school and other schools so that students are gainfully engaged throughout their time in school.

“Sporting activities will also be reintroduced in the school, along with experts in guidance and counseling.

“The fifth pillar of ‘EdoBest’ is value. We want to ensure we bring back value into our system. Discipline is going to be restored in that school and all our schools across the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now