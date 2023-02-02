EDO PDP: There are unanswered questions but the rule of law is supreme —Orbih

The National Vice-Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the judgement of the Supreme Court on crisis surrounding candidates of Edo PDP for the 2023 elections.

Chief Orbih calls for calm of all members of the Legacy Group and all party members in the state.

He described the long-drawn struggle in the party in the state as “a patriotic fight for internal democracy, justice, inclusiveness, equity, and a better state.” He said he had no regrets for insisting that “the principles of the party’s constitution and the interest of the majority of its members are respected and institutionalized through a fair and transparent democratic process”.

Chief Orbih thanked all members of the Legacy Group for their “unwavering commitment to true democracy, justice, fairness and the progress of the party”, adding that “the fruits of your just struggle will manifest in due course”.

“We cannot bow to despondency or surrender to the whims of those who have abused the trust of the people through their obvious tyrannical tendencies”, he urged.

Assuring the Legacy Group-backed candidates of continued support, the PDP chieftain said, “A lot of water has passed under the bridge; God knows what transpired. For our supported candidates and our dear leaders, you have done very well to defend the party. I am inspired by your unwavering commitment to fairness and true democracy. Trust me, You will never walk alone. I am with you”.

