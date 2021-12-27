Education board approves Federal Poly Ondo to run HND programmes

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has approved the commencement of six Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes at the Federal Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State to begin with effect from the 2021/2022 academic session.

A statement signed by the institution’s head of Information, Protocol and Passages, Mr Sanmi Enigbokan, revealed that the approval was contained in a letter written by NBTE to the rector of the school with reference number TEB/PRO/FP.26/Vol.1/142 dated 23rd December, 2021.

Part of the statement read, “The approval which was contained in a letter forwarded to the Rector of the Institution with reference number TEB/PRO/FP.26/Vol.1/142 dated 23rd December,2021 was the outcome of the resource visitation carried out by the Board to the Institution from 15th to 18th November, 2021.

“The HND Programmes for which approval was given include: Computer Engineering Technology; Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology (Electrical/Telecommunications Option) ; Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology (Power/Machines Option); Computer Science ; Statistics and Accountancy.

“Admission of prospective students into the programmes will commence from the 2021/2022 Academic Session after which the approved programmes will be due for full accreditation when the first set of students are in their fourth semester of studies.”

The Rector of the Institution, Prof. Emmanuel Fasakin expressed his profound appreciation to the NBTE for the approval granted for the commencement of the HND programmes, stating that it would increase the influence of the institution greatly.

By Ijeoma Ilekanachi

