EFCC arrests 13 Chinese nationals for illegal mining in Kwara

Operatives of the Kwara State Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 13 Chinese nationals over their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in the state.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the suspects comprising of 12 male and a female, were arrested on Wednesday at the Government Reserved Area of Ilorin, the state capital.

The Commission’s spokesman said the arrest of the Chinese was as a result of discreet investigations into the activities of illegal mining operators in Kwara.

“Their arrest came about following credible intelligence about their activities, which included, but were not limited to illegal mining, non-payment of royalties to the Federal Government as required by law,” Uwujaren stated.

“Upon interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed to be workers of a Chinese company known as W. Mining Global Service Limited, situated at Olayinka in Ifelodun LGA of the state.

“It was gathered that the company was using the illegally-mined crude to produce marble and sell locally within Nigeria.

“Findings also revealed that some of the suspects working in the company were without work permit, but came with visit permit from China to Abuja and traveled by road to Ilorin,” Uwujaren said.

He named the arrested suspects as Guo Ya Wang, 36, Lizli Hui, 42, Guo Jian Rong, 36, Lizh Shen Xianian, 37, Lishow Wu, 26, Guo Pan, 38, and Lia Meiyu, 53.

Others are Guo Kai Quan, 36, Lin Pan, 50, Ma Jan, 38, Wendy Wei Suqin, 31, Li Zhinguo Wei, 29 and Xie 53.

