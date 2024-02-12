News
Emir of Kano raises concerns over relocation of CBN, FAAN to Lagos, calls for transparency
The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on Monday urged the Federal Government to clarify its position on the proposed relocation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) headquarters to Lagos.
During a visit by First Lady Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu to Kano, the Emir expressed concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding the proposed relocation, stating, “We are receiving a series of messages from our people. One of such messages is the much-talked-about relocation of CBN and FAAN to Lagos.”
He emphasized the need for clear and concise communication from the government, saying, “I think the government should come out clean on this matter and talk to Nigerians in the language(s) they would understand.”
The Emir further highlighted his own lack of understanding regarding the rationale behind the move, stating, “Do more enlightenment on this matter, I for one cannot tell the actual intentions of the government; we should be made to actually understand why the relocation of the CBN and FAAN offices now to Lagos.”
