Enugu govt declares Wednesday work-free over local council election

Enugu State government has declared February 23 as work-free day to allow the residents to participate in the state’s local council election.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Mr. Steve Oruruo, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to a free and fair election in the state.

Oruruo said: “The Enugu State government wishes to notify the public that local government area election in the state will hold on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

“Consequently, the government has declared a work-free day from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to allow the people to exercise their suffrage.

“Markets and offices shall be closed and movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

“All residents legally qualified to vote are therefore encouraged to go to the polls and cast their ballots.

