TUC threatens to declare strike as fuel scarcity lingers

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Sunday threatened to declare strike over the current fuel scarcity across the country.

Fuel queues had persisted in filling stations across the country since the discovery of off-spec products by industry regulators two weeks ago.

The National Treasurer of TUC, Mohammad Yunusa, disclosed this to journalists during the just concluded delegate conference of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGO) in Abuja.

He urged the Federal Government to identify and punish the people that caused the fuel scarcity.

Yunusa said: “We will soon direct workers to stop going to work if the challenge of fuel scarcity across the country persists for the next few days.

“The congress also demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari should swing into action by identifying and punishing those who caused the scarcity that has brought untold hardship upon Nigerians.

READ ALSO: NNPC calls for patience as fuel scarcity bites hard

“The union’s position is very clear. Those who caused this scarcity should be identified and punished very well.

“The position of SSASCGOC is that workers should stop going to work until there is enough fuel to take them to work.

“This is the way to do it. We are waiting for our centre to respond to our position but our position in SSASCGOC is that there is no need to go to work and when there is regular supply, then we will start going to work.”

On the 30-day warning strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the TUC chief implored the federal government to honour the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the union.

He noted that the major problem of trade unions in Nigeria was a lack of constructive engagements with the government.

He added: “Let’s look at the case of ASUU, they are talking about the agreement they entered with Federal Government many years back and up till now government has not fulfilled it.

“Over the years because there is a lack of constructive engagements, it is when you call out your members on strike that the government will listen to you.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now