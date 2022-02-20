News
Nigeria lost 2,038 people to air crashes in 53 years – AIB
The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said on Sunday at least 2,038 people had been killed in plane crashes in Nigeria since 1969.
The AIB Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Akin Olateru, disclosed this at the 2022 International Day for the commemoration of air crash victims and their families held in Abuja.
He, however, said the country had witnessed significant reduction in the number of crashes over the years due to collaboration between the AIB and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
Olateru said: “In Nigeria, from the year 1969 to 2022, a total of 2,038 lives have been lost to air crashes. These comprised 1,996 on board passengers and 42 people on ground.
“When an aircraft accident or serious incident occurs, it is always an unexpected and mostly fatal event that causes great distress and loss to the victims and their families.
“We understand that the aftermath of an air incident can be devastating to survivors, crash victims and their families, all of whom require support and empathy.
“I assure you that the industry regulators and relevant authorities are committed to offering significant support but even more so to preventing the recurrence of these incidents.”
“A significant decrease in accident rates has been recorded through several activities including investigations and their safety recommendations, voluntary safety reporting, safety cultures, and Safety Management Systems (SMS).”
