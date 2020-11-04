AIB releases cause of Chanchangi plane crash, 12 years after mishap

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Tuesday issued the inquiry report of the Chanchangi plane crash, more than 12 years after an aircraft in the fleet of the airline veered off the runway during landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport and crashed into a field.

It listed poor weather conditions, clumsy landing and a sodden runway as reasons for the mishap involving the Boeing 737-200.

AIB also released crash reports on a Beechcraft aircraft owned by Shoreline with registration marks N564UZ, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Tampico TB-9 aircraft with registration marks 5N-CBJ and a 747-200 aircraft belonging to Veteran Avia Airlines with registration marks EK-74798.

Akin Olateru, the AIB commissioner, said “in view of the issuance of the Nigeria CAR 2009 and the revision in 2015, which addressed the areas of shortcomings identified in this investigation, no safety recommendations are made.”

AIB stated regarding the crash involving Tampico TB-9 aircraft that the late action of circling around after landing triggered the failure of directional control of the plane after touchdown.

According to the report, two passengers of the Beechcraft C90 aeroplane were severely injured during crash on a farmland which caused the aircraft to go up in flames.

“Dornier Aviation Nigeria AIEP, DANA and Nigerian Air Force, NAF fire-fighting personnel were dispatched immediately.

“There was no direct access between the runway and the accident site, which delayed the fire trucks from reaching the accident site on time,” the report said.

The accident resulted from the pilot’s failure to manoeuvre the aircraft to safety after touchdown on account of insufficient power needed to maintain the appropriate approach profile to cover the necessary distance to threshold.

