NAF arrests officials caught on tape flogging residents for flouting curfew

The Nigerian Air Force has arrested its officials captured in a viral video flogging residents who defied the curfew imposed due to the #EndSars protests which later turned violent in Osun State.

This was made known in a Twitter post on Wednesday by NAF titled, ‘Alleged flogging of curfew defaulters in Ilesha, Osun State’.

In the viral video, some NAF officials were seen flogging and meting out other forms of corporal punishment on the defaulters.

NAF tweeted, “The attention of @NigAirForce has been drawn to a video showing some personnel flogging/meting out corporal punishment on suspected hoodlums involved in criminal activities during the imposed curfew in Ilesha.

“We wish to inform the general public that @NigAirForce has identified all the personnel involved in the incident & placed them on close arrest, while investigation to determine their level of culpability has commenced, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

“@NigAirForce, as a professional and disciplined force, does not condone such irresponsible acts & has zero tolerance for human rights violations, in whatever guise, even against suspected criminals; as all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

“The acts depicted in the video are at variance with our core values, as we place high premium on the rights of citizens. We wish to reassure that our personnel have been directed on professional conduct to ensure security, whilst remaining accountable to the Nigerian people.”

Recall that the government of Osun State had imposed a curfew on the state after hoodlums invaded facilities to loot COVID-19 palliatives and other items.

