AIB attributes Lagos helicopter crash to lack of fuel | Ripples Nigeria

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Monday in its preliminary report of the crash in Lagos State, involving a Bell 206B Helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation Limited has attributed the incident to a lack of fuel.

The incident happened on August 28, when an helicopter crashed into a residential building in Opebi area of Ikeja, Lagos State leading to the death of two persons.

The report indicated that the helicopter fuel tank was empty after the crash.

The report reads: “The helicopter crashed into the roof of a building and a wall fence impacting two vehicles parked in the compound. The mast and main rotor blades were found intact during the post-crash inspection. Post occurrence examination revealed that the fuel tanks were empty.”

It further reads: “The helicopter was not equipped with a flight data recorder or a cockpit voice recorder. Neither was required by the relevant aviation regulations but equipped with a Garmic GNC Global Positioning System.”

According to the AIB, the chopper which took off from Port Harcourt at 9.20am estimated to land in Lagos after two hours forty minutes crashed into residential building at 12.14 pm.

