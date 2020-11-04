ICC begins probe into shooting of #EndSARS protesters

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has opened an enquiry into the alledged shooting of endSARS protesters, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

A statement from the office of the ICC prosecutor had earlier said it had received information on alleged crimes and would conduct a preliminary investigation.

The examination will “assess whether the legal criteria for opening an investigation under the Rome Statute are met”, the statement noted.

Some 51 civilians, 11 police officers and seven soldiers were killed, according to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

Rights group Amnesty International said security forces opened fire on protesters, killing and injuring a number of people. Both the police and the army have rejected the allegation.

